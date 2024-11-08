Aunt of woman killed in alleged live-streamed shooting calls her death 'senseless, dumb'

Sanford Police arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting which was live-streamed on social media, investigators said.

Lakevia Pringle is charged with principal in the first-degree to first-degree premeditated homicide. Police said Pringle live-streamed a fight between her girlfriend, Savon Tyler, and Lauren Martin.

Detectives said Pringle was heard in the background encouraging Tyler during the fight. In a redacted police report, it’s noted a voice in the live stream is heard telling Tyler to "Fire her [expletive] up!' Then Tyler allegedly grabbed a gun she had brought to the fight and shot Martin twice.

"Had she not been guiding her and leading her, maybe, just maybe my niece would still be here," said Jessica Burks, Martin’s aunt. "Senseless, dumb and she played a big part in it."

Family of the victim said an ongoing feud between the women led Martin to drive to Tyler’s home to confront her. Burks said she wishes her niece had reconsidered, but couldn't have imagined it would end like this.

"We were all friends. I could imagine my niece would never think Savon would take her life from her," said Burks.

Burks said the family is trying to remember Martin for her bubbly personality, her loyalty to her children, and her love of photography. However, she said it’s hard when the video of Martin’s death is still making its rounds on social media.

"We greatly appreciate the screen recording of the events because it helped us get the justice we need. Now that we have them, please stop re-sharing them. Her children have to witness it," said Burks.

In the police report, investigators said Tyler admitted to shooting at Martin during the fight.

Court records show she had entered a not guilty plea in the case this week.

Martin’s family said it’s holding a candlelight memorial in her honor in downtown Sanford on Friday, November 15, at 7 p.m.

The family is also collecting donations through a Go Fund Me fund.

