Police searching for owners of 2 dogs wandering through Winter Park

Police in Winter Park are searching for the owners of two dogs found wandering around.

The Winter Park Police Department posted photos of the dogs onto their Twitter.

"These two cuties were found in Winter Park just a few minutes ago, wandering - a Pomeranian and a Chihuahua," they wrote.

If the dogs belong to you or you know who the dogs belong to, please call 407-599-3313.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.