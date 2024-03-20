Police search for men wanted in Mercy Drive apartment shooting

Orlando police are actively seeking two individuals in connection with a deadly shooting incident that occurred back in September.

The shooting took place at the Jernigan Apartments on Mercy Drive, where four people were shot, resulting in the death of one woman. Investigators stated that the altercation began following a brawl. To date, two individuals have been apprehended in relation to the incident.

Authorities have released images of the two men they are still pursuing, believing them to be involved in the shooting. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to their arrests.