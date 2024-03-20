Person fell into 20-foot shaft in Orange County, officials say

Orange County Fire Rescue is on the scene in Orlando after reports of someone falling into a 20-foot shaft.

The call came in just after noon on Wednesday and fire officials responded to Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway, near SeaWorld Orlando.

Crews have access to the patient at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.