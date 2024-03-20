Maitland voters approve funding for new public library

The City of Maitland is set to welcome a new, sizable library following a resounding endorsement from voters.

In Tuesday's election, residents voted for the new library, highlighting the need for expanded facilities to accommodate Central Florida's growing population.

The current library, which dates back over a century, has struggled to keep pace with modern demands, lacking adequate space and resources. With the referendum's approval, library staff can anticipate a significant upgrade in both.

"We're over the moon," remarked Stacie Larson, Director of the Maitland Public Library, reflecting on the vote's outcome. The final tally showed approximately 62% in favor and 38% opposed.

The new library, estimated to cost $18 million, will be constructed approximately a block from its current location near Quinn Strong Park. Taxpayers are expected to contribute around $14 million to the project, with costs varying based on property values.

Despite the impending transition, plans for moving books and materials are yet to be finalized. Larson indicated that collaboration with architects and city officials would precede concrete decisions.

For patrons like Laura Booth, who has frequented the library since childhood, the prospect of expansion is met with mixed emotions.

"Bittersweet, but excited to see it expand," she said.

Nevertheless, Booth expressed excitement about the anticipated growth, increasing the library's footprint from about 13,000 to 20,000 square feet.

Construction is anticipated to be completed within the next three years, with the city exploring potential future uses for the existing library building.