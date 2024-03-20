Orange County shuts down homeless shelter fashioned from shipping containers

Authorities in Orange County have closed Hope City Refuge, a church-run housing facility where dozens of people were living in repurposed shipping containers.

Officials said the property, owned by Kaleo Ministries and located on Harrell Road near East Colonial Drive and State Road 417, was served a temporary injunction on Wednesday due to safety concerns.

"This move displaces a lot of people in need, but it saved their lives... saying the building was completely unsafe," officials stated.

Hope City Refuge housed more than 100 individuals in need as of yesterday, but signs surrounding the property now inform people of its closure due to safety code violations.

Acting Fire Marshal Bill Farat of the Orange County Fire Department emphasized the absence of essential safety measures such as smoke alarms and proper exit systems.

MORE HEADLINES:

"There's been no movement by the owners to make it safer... they haven't put an alarm in place, they haven't installed the signage that's required," Farat said.

Orange County Public Safety Director Danny Banks said inspectors noted residents living in hazardous structures like bunkhouses and shipping containers, raising concerns over potential loss of life in the event of a fire.

Lavon Williams of the Orange County Family Services Department said efforts now focus on securing temporary housing and mental health support for displaced residents.

Officials stated that the property needs significant improvements before it can reopen, and in the meantime, residents will receive assistance from various shelters.