Police search for gunman who killed teen niece of Orlando city commissioner

Orlando Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, the Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the Wawa on John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road after reports of a shooting.

When investigators arrived, they said they found a gunshot victim nearby, who turned out to be a 16-year-old girl. She was identified by police as Tavyiah King, the niece of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

Officials say King was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital where she died.

Commissioner Hill posted about her niece on Facebook, stating "My beautiful niece was murdered last night by a drive by shooter while catching a ride home from a teenager jersey party! She was a innocent angel took to soon. Please if anyone know anything about the shooting at Wawa on Silver Star and John Young please contact #OPD.......Pray for our family, she was only 16 years old."

She also said that her niece was an honor student who dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.

A vigil is reportedly being planned.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

