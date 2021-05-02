Orlando Police investigating deadly shooting near downtown

The Orlando Police Department says that they are investigating a deadly shooting.

They said that the shooting happened on Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. near Downtown Orlando on North Orange Avenue.

A man was reportedly found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' completes 1st nighttime splashdown

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, including if a suspect has been identified.

This story is developing, check back for details.