Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Police investigating deadly shooting near downtown

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Deadly shooting under investigation near Downtown Orlando

Investigators say a man was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department says that they are investigating a deadly shooting.

They said that the shooting happened on Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. near Downtown Orlando on North Orange Avenue.

A man was reportedly found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' completes 1st nighttime splashdown

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, including if a suspect has been identified.

This story is developing, check back for details.