Police: Masked man forces way inside apartment, demands money, pistol-whips woman in the face

article

The Orlando Police Department said that a masked suspect forced his way into an apartment at Avesta Bridgewater Apartments on Conway Road on Monday evening.

They said that he demanded money from a female victim inside the apartment and after receiving nothing, he pistol-whipped her in the face.

The suspect reportedly fled the apartment and the victim told police that she heard tires squealing when he left.

The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries to her face, police said.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 4 bodies found inside Celebration home; deaths ruled 'suspicious' after suspect taken into custody

Police described the suspect was a black male in a mask and wearing a black jacket with white writing. He has not been located yet.