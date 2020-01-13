Deputies: 4 bodies found inside Celebration home; deaths ruled 'suspicious' after suspect taken into custody

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office were on the scene of a death investigation in Celebration for nearly 12 hours Monday. The Osceola County Sheriff’s office says it responded to the home on Reserve Place at around 9 a.m. and the medical examiner arrived in the early evening hours.

Authorities have confirmed to FOX 35 News that four bodies were found inside the home and their deaths are being ruled as "suspicious" in nature. Homicide detectives said a suspect is in custody, though that person's identity has not been released.

“When I was parking my car I saw a lot of police around,” said Marcelo Rodrigues, who witnessed deputies take someone into custody at the home earlier in the day.

“Celebration is a very quiet neighborhood. We rarely have anything like this happen,” said neighbor Connie McGarian.

McGarian says a couple and their three children live inside the home at the center of the investigation. She described them as the "perfect family."

“The children always when I would go to the elevator to take my trash out they would ask me if they could take it out and they would hold the door for me,” McGarian said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed any other details about the death investigation. That information is pending, based on the results of autopsies to be conducted on the four deceased individuals.

“This is an isolated incident and all parties involved with this death investigation are accounted for,” said Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

Osceola County Court records show that the family was being evicted from the home. The process began just a few days before Christmas.