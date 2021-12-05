Police: Man shot several times outside Orlando apartment complex

Orlando Police said that a man was rushed into surgery after being shot several times in the upper body.

It happened in the 2600 block of Willow Bend Circle in the parking lot of the Stella West Apartments on Sunday night, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was a man in his 30s. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said the suspect in the case was last seen running away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or contact the Orlando Police Department.

