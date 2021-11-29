Police: Man found dead at Orlando apartment complex identified

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The Orlando Police Department said that officers responded to the Timber Sound Apartments on Raleigh St. at 4 a.m. on Monday in reference to a shooting.

They said that a deceased adult man was found upon arrival. The death is being investigated as a homicide, the department confirmed.

Orlando police identified the victim as DJ Lamar White, 36.

His mother, Margaret White, said he had 12 kids.

She also says that he was shot and killed while walking the dog.

They ask that those with any information on the case call the Orlando Police Department at 911 or 321-235-5300.

To remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or leave a tip online at http://www.crimeline.org/.

