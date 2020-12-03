Police make arrest in fatal shooting outside behavioral health center

Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon outside a behavioral center in Melbourne.

Just before 5 p.m., Melbourne police officers responded to Circles of Care at 880 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered one victim in the parking lot of the facility. The shooting suspect was taken into custody on-scene.

Investigators said 29-year-old Robert C. Quackenbush arrived at the facility to speak with the victim, Travis Knight. Detectives aid Quackenbush received treatment at the facility and interacted with Knight who is an employee.

Police say after what appeared to be a mutually calm conversation, Knight walked away in a casual manner. Witnesses said Quackenbush followed Knight across the parking lot and shot him. He later died.

Quackenbush attempted to discard the firearm near the scene, according to police, and staff members successfully distracted him until officers arrived.