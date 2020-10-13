Police investigating after person found shot after crash in Orlando

Orlando police officers are investigating a shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to a car crash at Orange Center Blvd. and S. Ohio Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a victim in a Jeep Cherokee shot and the passenger side window shattered.

Steve Baptist lives nearby and couldn’t get home because of the crime scene.

"The cops, they just blocked me," he explained.

Police determined the shooting happened a block away from the crash. The victim in their 20s was taken to the hospital. She remains in critical condition.

"Feel like I’m in a bad neighborhood but it’s supposed to be getting better," Baptist added.

Police said that they do not know the motive behind the shooting and that they are investigating every possible lead. They ask businesses and residents to review their surveillance systems for any video between 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Orange Center Blvd. and Ohio Ave.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

