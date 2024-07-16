Police investigating after dead body found floating in Florida lake

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a possible drowning after a 67-year-old man was found floating in a local lake on Monday evening.

Officers were called out to 21 Dozier Circle at around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a dead body floating in Lake Harris, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team assisted officers in removing the body from the water.

The man's body has since been turned over to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.

His identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (352) 787-2121 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward.