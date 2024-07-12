Cat owner warns other pet owners about dangers of coyotes; cat attacked, killed

Prowling coyotes in the Greater Pines neighborhood in Clermont are scaring residents and pet owners.

Chloe Kipp, who spoke exclusively with FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns, says a coyote brutally attacked and killed one of her beloved cats, Butters.

She made the gruesome discovery Tuesday night and tried to get medical help for her cat, but it was too late, she says. Kipp wants other pet owners to know the dangers lurking in their backyard.

"It looked like something [on her head] had been punctured. She didn't want to move; she looked like she just wanted to lay there and call it quits," Kipp said.

Butters was severely battered, with a disfigured jaw and an eye injury. Kipp says Butters and her two sister cats frequently roamed outside and used doggie doors to get back inside the home.

It's a decision she never imagined would lead to an attack like this.

"At night, when the attacks happen the most, especially around here, we recently started keeping our cats inside since that accident," Kipp said.

Her neighbor across the street, Mabel Marrill, also an outdoor cat owner, was saddened to discover what happened.

"That's scary. That's horrible," she said, adding that knowing there may be a coyote in the neighborhood preying on cats and small animals is concerning.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says Coyote mating season usually occurs at the end of winter, but attacks can occur anytime. They are most active at dawn and dusk when they hunt their prey.

"For something to be able to sneak in our backyard and take one of our pets without anybody knowing, it just goes to show that it can happen at any point in time."

FWC recommends keeping dogs on a leash and not letting pets roam freely to prevent attacks by coyotes. If you have outdoor cats, bring them inside at night. If you have a problem with coyote in your neighborhood, report it to FWC at 888-404-FWCC.