Police investigate home-invasion shooting that left 1 man dead

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man.

It happened at around 4:05 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a man entered a home at the Dockside Condos, located on Woodgate Boulevard, and shot and killed another man.

Investigators say there were no other victims, but the suspect did get away.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or shooting are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.