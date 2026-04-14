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Police investigate dead body found in shallow water near Melbourne Causeway

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Published  April 14, 2026 10:59am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Melbourne Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in the shallow waters of the Intracoastal Waterway along the north side of the Melbourne Causeway on April 14. 
    • Officers responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. on April 14, where they also located the man’s campsite along the riverbank just west of his body.
    • While the man has been identified by authorities, his name and age have not yet been publicly released as the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating the death of a man found along the Melbourne Causeway, Tuesday morning. 

The Melbourne Police Department reported a man was found dead in shallow water near the barrier wall of the causeway.

Where was the man's body found? 

What we know:

Police reported the man's body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway along the north side of the Melbourne Causeway.

Melbourne Police responded to the area just after 8 a.m., April 14, finding his body in the shallow water. The man's campsite was found along the riverbank – west of where he was found.  

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the man's death. 

He has been identified, but his name and age have not been publicly released at this time. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Melbourne Police Department. 

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