Police investigate dead body found in shallow water near Melbourne Causeway
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Authorities are investigating the death of a man found along the Melbourne Causeway, Tuesday morning.
The Melbourne Police Department reported a man was found dead in shallow water near the barrier wall of the causeway.
Where was the man's body found?
What we know:
Police reported the man's body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway along the north side of the Melbourne Causeway.
Melbourne Police responded to the area just after 8 a.m., April 14, finding his body in the shallow water. The man's campsite was found along the riverbank – west of where he was found.
What we don't know:
Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the man's death.
He has been identified, but his name and age have not been publicly released at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Melbourne Police Department.