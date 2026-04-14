Police investigate dead body found in shallow water near Melbourne Causeway

The Brief Melbourne Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in the shallow waters of the Intracoastal Waterway along the north side of the Melbourne Causeway on April 14. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. on April 14, where they also located the man’s campsite along the riverbank just west of his body. While the man has been identified by authorities, his name and age have not yet been publicly released as the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues.



Authorities are investigating the death of a man found along the Melbourne Causeway, Tuesday morning.

The Melbourne Police Department reported a man was found dead in shallow water near the barrier wall of the causeway.

Where was the man's body found?

What we know:

Police reported the man's body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway along the north side of the Melbourne Causeway.

Melbourne Police responded to the area just after 8 a.m., April 14, finding his body in the shallow water. The man's campsite was found along the riverbank – west of where he was found.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the man's death.

He has been identified, but his name and age have not been publicly released at this time.