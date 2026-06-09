Deputy, 2 others hurt in crash in Osceola County

An Osceola County deputy and two other people were injured late Monday after a woman who was being chased by her ex-boyfriend crashed into a patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

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What we know:

Deputies received a 911 just after 11 p.m. from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was chasing her and shooting at her vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the woman and the man were both driving west on US-192. The man then rammed the woman's vehicle, forcing it across the road and into the eastbound lanes, where it collided with a responding deputy's patrol vehicle, according to investigators.

Investigators say two people inside the woman's vehicle had to be extricated. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man fled the scene but was later located at his residence in St. Cloud, according to deputies.

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No other details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.