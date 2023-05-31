'Armed and dangerous': Police search for suspect in deadly Daytona Beach shooting

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight at the intersection of South Nova Road and Bellevue Avenue.

According to police, city traffic cameras captured video of the drive-by incident that appears to show someone in a dark-colored Kia extending their arm and shooting out of a window and into a blue Hyundai. The Hyundai had several bullet holes, both inside and outside the car. FOX 35 News counted at least thirteen evidence markers in the street that police placed down during their investigation.

The shooting happened right outside a 7-Eleven and a store called Artesian Pools. People who were driving up to the gas station expressed shock at seeing the heavy police presence. Triumph Ewila, a customer at the 7-Eleven, said he thought it was crazy something like this would happen in the middle of the day.

"I’m surprised. Concerned, slightly. That’s kind of what I’m feeling right now. Confused, but glad police were able to respond," Ewila said.'

Workers inside Artesian Pools did not want to be interviewed at length but told FOX 35 News they heard gunshots, sought cover, and called 911. By the time police could get there, the victim’s gunshot wounds had already taken hold.

"Unfortunately, the victim has succumbed to his injuries, and we are now treating this as a homicide," said Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The scene has been cleared out, but police are still looking for the shooter and trying to determine why this happened.

Officers are looking for a suspect believed to be traveling in a dark-colored Kia that was recorded on a traffic camera leaving the vicinity, investigators said. "The suspect in this vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous," Ehrenkaufer added.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details were immediately released.