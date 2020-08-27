Police: Guardian stops intruder at Central Florida high school, had flare gun and cocaine in his possession

article

A guardian at a Central Florida school confronted an intruder on Thursday, the district said.

A spokesperson for the Lake County school district confirmed to FOX 35 that a school guardian at Leesburg High School confronted a person he saw jump the fence and come onto campus on Thursday morning.

MORE NEWS: Orlando man accused of hitting Disney security guard over face mask

They said that law enforcement was immediately called and the person was arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit, the man -- identified as 30-year-old Jabari Scott -- had a flare gun in his right waistband but it contained a 410 shotgun shell in the barrel, "ready to fire." An additional shotgun shell, nine rounds of .380 ammunition, one 9mm round, one .223 round, and one 12 gauge shotgun slug shell were also in the man's possession.

In addition, police said that Scott had a white, powdery substance on him too, which tested positive for cocaine. It was said to be in five, small Ziploc-style bags. He also had an unidentified brown powder substance on him, which did not test positive for heroin or meth.

Advertisement

The Leesburg Police Department said that Scott claimed that the items listed above were actually his little brother's and that he did not want him to get caught with them.

MORE NEWS: Judge lifts stay that kept school-reopening order in effect

Scott, who has multiple felonies in his story, was reportedly arrested.

No one was reportedly hurt and everyone is safe.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.