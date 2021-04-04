Expand / Collapse search

Police: Florida man kidnapped woman, fired shots at officers

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

Ocala man arrested, accused of kidnapping woman and firing shots at police

The man allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and forced her into his car.

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man is accused of kidnapping a woman and firing shots at police.

It all reportedly happened in North Carolina.

Police said that 32-year-old Manuel Jesus Robles kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and forced her into his car.

MORE NEWS: These restaurants, stores will be open on Easter in Central Florida

Law enforcement said that they attempted to pull him over during a traffic stop but he took off. During the chase, they said Robles fired several shots at officers.

He is now said to be facing charges for kidnapping and firing a weapon at law enforcement.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.