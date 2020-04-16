Police department warns residents to wear pants while checking mailbox

article

While many Americans are staying home and getting comfortable during the coronavirus quarantine, one police department wants to remind you that it's no reason to forget to wear pants.

Apparently, checking the mailbox with no pants on has become such an issue that the Taneytown Police Department in Maryland decided to issue a warning on Facebook.

"Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are."

The department ended the post with a stern, "This is your final warning."

A Florida judge recently had to remind lawyers that showing up to Zoom hearings with no shirts on is unacceptable.

“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey said in the letter. “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.”