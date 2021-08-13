Police: Construction workers injured in hit-and-run crash on I-4

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a crash on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orlando sent 3 construction workers and a driver to area hospitals. The crash prompted a portion of I-4 to be closed for a while on Friday morning.

According to the department, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Princeton Street. Fuel spilled onto the road and crews worked to clean it up.

All victims are said to be in stable condition. A second vehicle involved fled the scene, according to police.

No description of the vehicle they are looking for has been released.

