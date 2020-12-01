Police: Boy, 5, hit and killed after mom's boyfriend forces him out of car

article

A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle after his mother's boyfriend told him to get out of the car for being 'unruly,' police say.

WTVM reports that 35-year-old Bryan Starr will be facing charges. According to investigators, Starr when 5-year-old Austin Birdseye began “being unruly." Starr reportedly pulled over and told the boy to get out of the car.

Starr reportedly told investigators that he lost view of the boy because of the rain.

The Russell County Sheriff's Office says that Birdseye wandered onto the busy highway and was struck by another vehicle and killed.

According to WTVM, the driver of the car in the crash will not face charges.