Police arrest woman wanted in Daytona Beach Shores hit-and-run

Police arrested a woman over the weekend, accused in a hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach Shores.

Investigators said Lauren Meyers, 33, was driving a black SUV when she hit another car sending it into a bus stop pole.

Police said the pole came crashing down on a couple who was waiting for the bus. Investigators said the husband pushed his wife out of the way, taking the brunt of the impact.

According to the report, the victim suffered multiple skull fractures and had to be put in an induced coma at the hospital.

"He hit his head really bad. There’s a lot of blood coming from his head," a woman told a 911 dispatcher.

Meyers is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and tampering with evidence.