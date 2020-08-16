Police arrest suspect accused of killing attorney inside her Orlando home

Police are investigating the death of a woman at an Orlando home.

The Orlando Police Department said that officers responded to a home on Jasmine Avenue early Sunday morning. A woman reportedly called 911 saying her daughter was attacked inside the home.

The victim has been identified as Erin Hartigan, 44. Officials said she was a former City of Orlando attorney and a current Orange County attorney.

Victim: Erin Hartigan

Officers said that they made contact with a person hiding in a backyard. They also said they found several items of evidence in several blocks surrounding the victim's home.

Detectives reportedly arrested William Franklin, 33, for first-degree murder and other charges.

Suspect: William Franklin

Investigators say there is no known link between the victim and the suspect.

The Orlando Police Department gave an update on the death on Monday afternoon.

