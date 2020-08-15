'He has a long, violent history': Suspect involved in AMBER Alert has lengthy criminal history

A judge set bond for Alexander Lopez after he was charged with grand theft of a vehicle Friday, after sparking an AMBER Alert for suspicious activity with a teenager.

There was a bond hearing for Lopez, 44, Saturday morning.

He did not appear before the judge due to a medical reason.

Lopez was out on bond when arrested and charged on Friday, which is now what's keeping him behind bars.

"On his outstanding cases that he was out on bond for the bonds will be revoked and the new bonds set at none," a judge said in the hearing Saturday morning.

On Friday, it was reported by a gas station clerk that a girl around 16 years of age made worrisome comments about Lopez who was seen with her.

The clerk called 911 to report some alleged struggle between the two in the parking lot.

An AMBER Alert was issued and following a tip, deputies pursued Lopez and later arrested him after he crashed into a retention pond.

At the time, the girl was nowhere to be found.

A couple of hours later, investigators said she was spotted on video and appeared to be safe, but they still have not located her as of Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said Lopez has a long history of criminal activity.

Lopez has faced charges of attempted burglary, resisting an officer, false imprisonment, grand theft and fleeing and eluding.

In at least one case, a judge found him incompetent to proceed.

"He has a long, violent history," the Supervisor with the Sex Crimes Unit Nikki Harper said. "It's pretty extensive. Goes back some years. Right now, there's a grand theft auto charge. He also has a warrant out of a different jurisdiction for grand theft auto."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl should contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the girl is not in trouble, they just want to speak with her to see if she was harmed in any way.