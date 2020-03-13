Police: Andrew Gillum in room where crystal meth was found

article

Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is named in a police report Friday saying he was "inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a hotel room where authorities found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Gillum, 40, was in a room at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach with two other men when police arrived shortly after midnight in response to an apparent drug overdose, a police report states.

"Inside the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room," read the incident report.

Officers said they made contact with Gillum who was unable to communicate clearly with them. Paramedics responded a second time to the hotel to conduct a welfare check on Gillum, the report says.

“Fire Rescue stated that he was in stable condition and his vitals were normal,” the report says. Gillum said in a statement that he was in Miami Beach for a wedding and did not use illegal drugs but had too much to drink.

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum told a Miami Herald reporter. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines."

The Miami Beach police report says Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel for home after he was checked out medically.

Gillum is the former Tallahassee mayor and ran for governor in 2018. He's not charged with any crime.

Some information taken from Associated Press and FoxNews.com.