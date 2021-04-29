Police: 73-year-old veteran out of Orlando missing

article

The Orlando Police Department said that an elderly veteran is missing.

They said that 73-year-old Allen Bartz was last seen on April 20th at the bus stop on W. Colonial, which is near a McDonald's. He was said to be wearing a blue and white button-down shirt, a white shirt underneath, tan pants, and black shoes.

He reportedly uses a cane to walk.

They ask that if you see him, please dial 321-235-5300 or 911.

