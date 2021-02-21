Police: 2 fatally shot in crashed vehicle at Orlando bus stop

Investigators said they found two people dead inside a vehicle after it crashed into a bus stop near Fashion Square Mall in Orlando overnight.

The Orlando Police Department said that the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. A car crashed into the bus stop in front of a Wendy's restaurant at Colonial and Hillside Avenues. They found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for the breaking news as it happens and more

They said that they have no information so far about who they are or what led up to the shooting. They also did not provide any information about whether they are searching for any possible suspects.

MORE NEWS: Deputies say women posing as 'fake grannies' trespassed after trying to get vaccine

At this point, police said this is an open and active investigation. They have shut down Colonial Drive from Hamptom to Bumby Avenues for now.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.