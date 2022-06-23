Police: Virginia boy,16, who drove to Florida after threatening to kill Orlando detective arrested

article

A 16-year-old Virginia boy who drove to Florida after he reportedly threatened to kill an Orlando detective working on a case he's involved in, was arrested in Northeast Florida Wednesday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the boy met a 13-year-old girl online on March 1 and began interacting with her, "including transmission of pornographic material."

The girl's concerned parent contacted Orlando police about the ongoing interaction, leading officers to contact the boy's parents in Virginia.

The boy then called OPD's emergency community center and reportedly made a series of threats. Authorities said he later called OPD and left a voicemail threatening to kill one of the detectives working on the case.

Orlando police spoke with officers in New Port News, Virginia, where the boy and his parents live, who informed them that the boy had stolen his dad's Ford Escape, withdrew cash from the bank with the intention of traveling to Orlando.

OPD immediately began to work with other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Highway Patrol, and shared information about the boy and the vehicle he was traveling in.

On Wednesday, a trooper in St. Johns County, an area about two hours north of Orlando, spotted the boy in the area of Interstate 95 and arrested him.

"At this time, he is potentially facing a charge of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and is currently in custody at the St. Johns County Jail," a spokesperson for OPD said in a statement. "Further charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing."