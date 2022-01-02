Police: 1 woman, 2 children injured in Orlando shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Orlando.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., near the Rosemont area of Orlando.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Cinderlane Parkway and Rosewood Way.

When they arrived, officers found a woman and two children who had been shot.

Orlando firefighters transported the three victims with non-life-threatening injuries to local hospitals.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident, but have not released any information on the suspect and say details on what led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.