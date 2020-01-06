Police: 1 dead, 3 injured after Ocala shooting

article

One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting this weekend in Ocala.

According to the Ocala Police Department, units responded to a shooting on Saturday morning on NW 6th Terrace.

They said that there were four male victims. Upon arrival, they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. With the help of several witnesses, two more victims were located. All three were given immediate medical treatment prior to being transported to a hospital. A fourth victim was not at the scene when officers arrived and was transported to the hospital by a friend or family member.

The hospital the victims were taken to was reportedly put on lockdown for a period of time for safety reasons.

One of the four victims, identified as 45-year-old Cortney Graham Sr., succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. Active searches for leads and suspects is ongoing.

If you know anything regarding the shooting, please contact detectives at 352-369-7000 or CrimeStoppers at 352-368-7867.

