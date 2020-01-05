Death investigation underway after person is found dead at Winter Park mansion

A death investigation is underway after police found a dead person inside a Winter Park mansion.

The Winter Park Police Department said that the incident occurred less than a mile away from Rollins College, at a mansion on Genius Drive on Sunday.

Police confirmed that someone died at the Winter Park home but did not provide any other details.

FOX 35 News is working to find out if the death is suspicious and if the victim is a man or woman.

