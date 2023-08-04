Plane makes return to Orlando after tire blows during takeoff: FAA

A plane on its way out of Orlando was forced to return after a tire blew during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Southwest Airlines Flight 497 returned to the Orlando International Airport shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday after a tire on the nose landing gear blew during takeoff to Phoenix, a spokesperson for the FAA confirmed to FOX 35 News.

According to flight records, the plane took off from MCO at 2:50 p.m. and returned at 3:42 p.m.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told FOX 35 News that the 143 passengers on board the flight were accommodated on a different plane.

"We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible, with safety as our top priority," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The plane made it to Phoenix at around 8 p.m., flight records show.