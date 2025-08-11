Tropical Storm Erin: Will it impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Erin formed Monday in the eastern Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into the season’s first — and possibly first major — hurricane later this week, raising the question: Will it impact Central Florida?
What to Expect:
While it is too early to determine the exact track, early forecast models show a likely turn to the north later this week, which would steer the storm away from Florida and much of the U.S. coast.
Forecasters caution that trends may change and say they will monitor the system for consistency in the coming days.
Where is Tropical Storm Erin located now?
What we know:
As of 11 a.m. EDT, Erin was located about 280 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is moving west at 20 mph and is expected to maintain that track for several days.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 35 miles from the center, and gradual strengthening is forecast as Erin moves across the eastern and central Atlantic.
Forecasters expect Erin could reach Category 3 strength or higher in the coming days.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center on August 11, 2025.