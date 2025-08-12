Two killed in Auburndale mobile home fire, officials say

The Brief Two people were killed Tuesday in a mobile home fire on Gladiola Drive in Auburndale, according to Polk County Fire Rescue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause.



Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a mobile home fire in Auburndale, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to Gladiola Drive following reports of an explosion and arrived to find a modular home on fire, a golf cart fully engulfed in flames, and a nearby vehicle partially involved, officials said. Firefighters began extinguishing the blaze within minutes and conducted a primary search, locating two people inside the residence. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It’s always sad when deaths occur during emergency situations. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the individuals that passed," Fire Chief Shawn Smith said in a statement.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.