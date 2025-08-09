World’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s 'Star of the Seas,' arrives at Port Canaveral for first time

The Brief Royal Caribbean’s "Star of the Seas" arrived at Port Canaveral, Florida, for the very first time on Saturday morning. The vessel is the world’s largest cruise ship, weighing 248,663 tons and holding more than 5,000 passengers. The ship offers a wide range of amenities, including 40 bars, restaurants and lounges, and family-friendly features, including the largest water park at sea.



The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s "Star of the Seas," arrived at Port Canaveral, Florida, for the very first time on Saturday morning.

‘Welcome home’

What we know:

The cruise ship sailed past Jetty Park with a water cannon tugboat escort before docking at the recently renovated Cruise Terminal 1 on Aug. 9.

The new, 248,663-ton Icon Class ship will operate a series of special showcase voyages and be officially named by legendary music icon Diana Ross before launching seven-day eastern and western Caribbean sailings from the port at the end of this month.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Star of the Seas offers a wide range of amenities, including 40 bars, restaurants and lounges, and family-friendly features, including the largest water park at sea, an ice skating rink, laser tag, an escape room experience and expansive play areas for children of all ages.

Among the ship’s more than 2,800 staterooms are several suite options accommodating up to nine guests. The vessel has 20 decks and is capable of carrying more than 5,000 passengers.

The star is split into eight unique neighborhoods, each with a different feel. People can chill in the Aquadome or enjoy the greenery in Central Park before hitting the hay.

Royal Caribbean's "Star of the Seas" cruise ship weighs in at 248,663 tons and can hold more than 5,000 passengers. (Credit: Royal Caribbean)

‘Blown away’

What they're saying:

Stewart Chiron, "The Cruise Guy" cruise expert, said Royal Caribbean crafted the ship for family vacations full of fun.

"It’s like a floating theme park," he said. "When people go on this ship, they’re going to be blown away just by the sheer magnitude of everything. Until you see one of these icon class ships, you aint seen nothing yet."

"It almost looks like a moving building," Bob Carroll, a cruiser excited about the new ship, says. "It’s huge, but it is beautiful. Give it a go, you’ll have a good time."

‘Star-Studded Sailabration’

What you can do:

Port Canaveral cruise fans, visitors and the Port community at large are invited to a wave-out event called a "Star-Studded Sailabration," on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Jetty Park.

The event coincides with the afternoon departure of Star of the Seas from Port Canaveral.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Festivities kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will feature food trucks, themed giveaways, a DJ and more.

Attendance at the event is free, but parking passes for Jetty Park are required and should be purchased in advance.

‘Star of the Seas' to boost local economy

Dig deeper:

With cruise demand on the rise nationally, officials say the ship’s arrival will bring significant economic growth to Florida’s Space Coast.

The economic impact is expected to ripple throughout the region, benefiting hotels, transportation companies, port workers and nearby tourist attractions. Port Canaveral earns fees with each ship's arrival, while support services create jobs and attract spending. Local families also benefit from the convenience and cost savings of departing from a nearby port, especially when avoiding expensive airfare.