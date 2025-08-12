Tavares law enforcement recruit dies after medical emergency, police say

The Brief A 42-year-old law enforcement recruit died Monday night after suffering a medical emergency during his first training session at Lake Technical College’s Institute of Public Safety in Tavares. The cause of death remains under investigation, authorities said.



What we know:

According to the Tavares Police Department, Morlon Jenkins Jr. experienced the medical episode around 7:15 p.m. during a physical training session at the Institute of Public Safety, a campus of Lake Technical College. Instructors immediately called emergency services, and Jenkins was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lake Technical College officials said all academy participants are required to have medical clearance from a physician prior to enrollment and confirmed Jenkins had received that clearance. The cause of death remains under investigation by detectives in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

What they're saying:

"This is a very sad day for all involved. Our sincerest sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones today," the college said in a statement.