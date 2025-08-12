Tavares law enforcement recruit dies after medical emergency, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 42-year-old law enforcement recruit died Monday evening after suffering a medical emergency during the first night of training at the Florida Law Enforcement Academy, officials said.
What we know:
According to the Tavares Police Department, Morlon Jenkins Jr. experienced the medical episode around 7:15 p.m. during a physical training session at the Institute of Public Safety, a campus of Lake Technical College. Instructors immediately called emergency services, and Jenkins was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Lake Technical College officials said all academy participants are required to have medical clearance from a physician prior to enrollment and confirmed Jenkins had received that clearance. The cause of death remains under investigation by detectives in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Office.
What they're saying:
"This is a very sad day for all involved. Our sincerest sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones today," the college said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this article was sourced from a report shared by the Tavares Police Department.