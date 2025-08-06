Florida mom charged after leaving teen, dogs alone for 2-week Vegas trip

The Brief A Palatka woman was arrested after authorities found her teenage child and seven neglected dogs living in filthy conditions while she vacationed in Las Vegas. Deputies discovered the home covered in animal feces, with emaciated dogs lacking food and clean water. Jessica Copeland, 37, faces multiple charges of child and animal neglect and is being held on a $36,000 bond.



A Florida mom was arrested Monday after authorities discovered a teenager and multiple animals living in squalid conditions while she traveled out of state, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teenage child and seven dogs left at home

What we know:

According to deputies, Jessica Copeland, 37, left her teenage child and seven neglected dogs alone in a feces-ridden home on Songbird Lane for nearly two weeks while she vacationed in Las Vegas.

Deputies initially responded to a welfare check Monday evening after a family member expressed concern for the teenager’s well-being. An adult at the home told deputies he was cleaning ahead of Copeland’s return, and the teen stated everything was fine, prompting deputies to leave without further investigation.

Later, another family member provided deputies with video evidence of dogs being abused inside the home. When deputies returned with the agency’s agriculture detective, they found deplorable conditions: floors covered in animal feces, garbage throughout the house, and seven dogs without adequate food or clean water.

Two dogs were discovered locked in a bedroom with roughly four inches of feces on the floor. A third dog, described as severely emaciated, was confined to a cage, and four others were found surrounded by filth in the living room. Water bowls contained insect-infested water, deputies said.

"A mother made the conscious choice to abandon her own child in a filth-ridden home"

What they're saying:

The teenager told authorities the house had been in that condition "for years" and that Copeland left on July 21. During her absence, various people occasionally brought food and checked in.

"The depravity of this situation is both heartbreaking and infuriating," Sheriff H.D. "Gator" DeLoach said. "A mother made the conscious choice to abandon her own child in a filth-ridden home, surrounded by the stench of animal feces and suffering of neglected animals while she indulged on a two-week birthday trip to Las Vegas. This wasn’t neglect. This was deliberate cruelty, both to her child and to the animals she left behind."

Mother returns from vacation, placed under arrest

Copeland returned home early Tuesday while deputies were still at the scene assisting animal control with removing the animals. She was taken into custody and is being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

Copeland was charged with:

One count of child neglect

Three counts of felony animal neglect

Four counts of misdemeanor animal neglect

Dogs will be up for adoption, animal services asking for donations

What you can do:

All seven dogs were surrendered to Putnam County Animal Services and will be available for adoption after rehabilitation.

Officials are requesting donations of pet food, linens, collars, leashes, and toys to support the influx of animals. For donation inquiries, residents can contact Deputy County Administrator Julianne Young at julianne.young@putnam-fl.gov.