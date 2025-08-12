Daughter tries to save dad from Florida's death row after he was convicted in her mom's murder

The Brief Florida is leading the nation in the number of death row inmates executed in 2025. Two more Florida prisoners are scheduled to be put to death in August, one of whom is Curtis Windom. Windom was convicted of murdering three people, including his girlfriend and her mother. Now, his daughter is pushing for his execution to be called off.



So far in 2025, 28 death row inmates across 10 states have been executed. Nine of those executions were carried out in Florida; that’s more than double the amount in any other state.

Central Florida inmate scheduled to die

What we know:

Florida has broken the state’s previous execution record, since the death penalty was reinstated. The prior record was eight executions in 2014. Two more prisoners are scheduled to be executed this month.

Curtis Windom, 59, is scheduled to be put to death on August 28. He was convicted of murdering three people in orange county in 1992. He was sentenced to death in November of the same year.

Windom’s daughter, Curtisia Windom, is now pushing for his execution to be stopped. Curtisia Windom who lives in Georgia, said she tries to visit her dad at the Florida State Prison once a month.

"I have to use the little time I may have with him to my advantage – because I don’t know what’s promised," Windom said.

According to Curtisia Windom, she has forgiven her dad, who killed her mother and grandmother.

"Forgiveness comes with time, and 33 years is a long time. I, myself, have forgiven my father," said Curtisia Windom. "Executing him will never bring back my mom, my grandma, Mr. Johnnie Lee. It will never right the wrongs he’s done."

The backstory:

According to court records, on February 7, 1992, Curtis Windom shot four people, killing three of them

One of the victims was Johnnie Lee, a man who allegedly owed him money. A second victim was his own girlfriend, Valerie Davis, and her mother Mary Lubin.

Curtisia Windom was nine months old when it happened. She said she grew up visiting her dad in prison, but didn’t know why he was there until later in life. She has continued a relationship with him.

What's next:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Windom’s death warrant at the end of July.

Windom’s execution is scheduled for August 28, at 6 p.m. The courts will hear final appeals before then. Several petitions are circulating, requesting the execution be stopped.

There is another Florida execution scheduled before Windom’s. Kayle Bates is set to die on August 19. If both executions go forward, that will put Florida at 11 so far this year.

