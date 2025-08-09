Body of Giovanni Pelletier, teen missing in Florida, found after more than a week: Officials

The Brief Family members and officials say the body of missing teen Giovanni Pelletier has been found in Florida. The 18-year-old from North Carolina went missing on Aug. 1 on the way to visit relatives in Brevard County. Pelletier's cause of death is still unknown.



After more than a week-long search, the body of Giovanni Pelletier, the 18-year-old who went missing in Florida on Aug. 1, has been found, according to family members and officials.

Missing teen found in Florida

What we know:

On Friday evening, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) confirmed that a body had been found in a retention pond at the southbound off-ramp of Interstate 75 and State Road 70. The spot is near where Pelletier's backpack and phone were previously located. However, MCSO had not yet confirmed that the body found was that of Pelletier.

On Saturday, Pelletier's cousin, Morgan Hull, told FOX 35 News that the body found did indeed belong to her cousin. Multiple family members also posted on Facebook to confirm the news, as did the nonprofit "We Are The Essentials," who was assisting with the search.

Early Saturday evening, just before 5 p.m., the MCSO confirmed the body was Pelletier's.

What we don't know:

Pelletier's cause of death is still unknown.

What's next:

Authorities said positive identification is pending further testing, and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

‘Our pain is unbearable’

What they're saying:

Hull, one of Pelletier's cousins, posted on Facebook to confirm the finding of Pelletier's body. She also confirmed the news with FOX 35's Stephanie Buffamonte on Saturday.

"Our family, with our own hands and shattered hearts, found his body," she said. "We just lost a beautiful, kind soul, and our pain is unbearable. While we’re trying to breathe through the worst moment of our lives, some of y’all are worried about gossip, lies and things that don’t matter. Have some humanity. Have some respect."

Photos of Giovonni Pelletier (Credit: Family handout)

Teen goes missing in Florida

The backstory:

Pelletier was on vacation in Englewood with family from North Carolina when he left around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, to go visit relatives in Brevard County.

He got into a white Chevy Malibu with a cousin from his biological father’s side of the family, along with two of the cousin's friends, but according to relatives, Pelletier had never met the men in person. He had only spoken to one cousin on the phone before.

Roughly 25 minutes into the trip, Pelletier sent a chilling message to his mother: "Help me." He also messaged other family members with similar pleas. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the cousin and his friends told deputies Pelletier began to act erratically and got out of the car near I-75 and S.R. 70 in Manatee County. His backpack and phone were found on the side of the road later that day.

The white Chevy Malibu was seized by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Family members of Pelletier, from North Carolina, began searching off Hammock Road in Mims after reportedly receiving an anonymous tip.

On Monday morning, around 20 people joined the search effort, using ATVs, drones and conducting a ground search on foot.

On Friday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference to address the agency's involvement in the case. He said the BCSO is not the lead agency in the investigation — the CCSO is. The only connection the case has to Brevard County is that the three men Pelletier allegedly went to meet with are from the area, he said.

Ivey said there was no indication or evidence that Pelletier ever came to Brevard County. In fact, he said the evidence indicates the opposite.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.