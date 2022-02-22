Pizza delivery driver carjacked, dragged and punched by suspect in Cocoa: police

article

Deputies are searching for two suspects they say carjacked a pizza delivery driver outside a customer's home in Cocoa.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday night.

According to a report, the driver was delivering a pizza to a house on Pine Street and was waiting at the customer's door when he saw his car going in reverse. He jumped on the hood of the vehicle and saw a young black male in the driver's seat. Deputies say that suspect grabbed a pizza bag with a pizza in it and fled on foot.

Moments later, another suspect jumped into the vehicle and started driving away. Deputies say the victim got off the hood and tried to stop the theft, but was punched by the suspect several times. The victim was also dragged by the vehicle and fell about two houses away.

The victim notified deputies that there is a 9mm pistol in the glove compartment of his vehicle.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle, but the suspect crashed and fled on foot.

No other information has been released.

