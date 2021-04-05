Piney Point leak: Engineers examining possible second breach, working to get extra pumps online

A controlled release of contaminated water continues at the site of the Piney Point phosphate plant in Manatee County which began leaking in late March, and officials said Monday a second breach may now be present.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said, around 2 a.m. Monday, an infrared drone showed a potential second leak inside the berm holding back the wastewater, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now on site to assess.

Officials said 2 million to 3 million gallons of water per day have been flowing through a leak in a containment wall for the past week. Saur said that has not changed, despite the discovery of the possible second leak.

Over the weekend, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response and recovery. Twenty additional pumps were airlifted in over the weekend by the Florida National Guard to help drain the water in a controlled release into Tampa Bay. Saur said he expects most or all of the pumps to be online by the end of the day.

A controlled release of water began on March 30 at a rate of 35 million gallons per day. The additional pumps will help pump 23,500 gallons of water per minute, or 33 million gallons of water per day into Tampa Bay at Port Manatee.

Advertisement

Manatee County Acting Administrator Scott Hopes said about 300 million gallons of wastewater is left in the reservoir, and the county should have a better idea of the status of the breach by the end of Monday.

"With the additional pumps, we will be able to nearly double the amount of water we are taking out," said Hopes. "The controlled release is working, the breach release is traveling in the direction we had anticipated and planned for, so we believe that probably by Tuesday we are going to be in a much better position and the risk level will have decreased significantly with the governor’s assets."

Engineers say a controlled release of water is necessary to prevent a catastrophic failure.

MORE: What is Piney Point: A history the former phosphate plant site

Rep. Vern Buchanan said he took a helicopter tour over the reservoir prior to Monday's press conference.

"To see the water spewing out, it looks pretty contaminated to me," he said, adding that he is concerned about the impact to marine life. "I really hate to see what happens in terms of the algae bloom, not just here, but across the state. When I see water flowing into Tampa Bay, frankly, it makes me sick."

Meanwhile, the FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions over Piney Point.

Officials have said there is a fear the containment wall could collapse at any moment. So far, 316 homes remain under an evacuation notice in Manatee County. Residents and businesses one mile to the north of the facility and half a mile to the south have been asked to evacuate. Officials said they are not anticipating additional evacuations.

Courtesy: National Guard

Residents within the evacuation zone who need help are asked to call Manatee County's 311 Call Center, which will connect residents with Red Cross resources.

The sheriff’s office said they had to move more than 300 inmates from the Manatee County Jail to get others off the first floor in case of a breach. In a worst-case scenario, the jail could see one foot of water.

On Monday morning, the agency said 267 inmates were transported overnight to a correctional facility in Polk County. They all tested negative for COVID-19 prior to leaving and will be housed in a separate facility from Polk County's inmate population.

County officials stressed that well-water drinking supplies are safe.

"Manatee County Utility customers can rest assured that their drinking water is completely safe to drink. The water distribution system is a closed system without any way for flood water to enter. There is also no threat to our primary source of drinking water, Lake Manatee," said Vanessa Baugh, the chairwoman for the Manatee County Commission.

Experts said even if a breach occurs, the layers of dirt will filter any of the harmful nutrients from the water.

READ: Business owners, residents want permanent solution ‘reoccurring nightmare’ at Piney Point

Hopes said the work to drain the containment pond is working. The pond had about 480 million gallons of water in it. Now, the county said there are less than 300 million gallons left.

The Piney Point plant is a former fertilizer plant that has been closed for decades. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the water is mainly a mix of saltwater with wastewater and stormwater and is not radioactive.

MORE: What is Piney Point: A history the former phosphate plant site

During a press conference Sunday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis said the water was tested before the controlled release and continues to be tested. He added that the primary concern is the nutrients in the water, particularly phosphorus and nitrogen.

However, the water nutrients could be harmful to the environment, experts said, and there’s fear it will cause algae blooms.

Governor DeSantis also vowed to hold HRK Holdings, which manages the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack, accountable for the breach and said, "This is not acceptable."

This isn’t the first time residents have been forced to evacuate. Local leaders admit the plant has been a concern for too long and a permanent solution is necessary.

They said that could involve filling the ponds and capping them after they’ve been drained. Right now though, the first priority is mitigating the leak.

PREVIOUS: Residents evacuated, US-41 closed, state of emergency declared as water continues to flow from Piney Point

Meanwhile, the Manatee County School District is suspending bus stops inside the Piney Point evacuation zone. Here is a list of bus numbers impacted: