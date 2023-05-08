Pine Hills town hall meeting focuses on gun violence solutions

Around 75 people took part in a town hall meeting in Orange County's Pine Hills community on Monday to talk about solutions to gun violence.

At a town hall meeting organized by State Attorney Monique Worrell, Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill said now is the time to start taking action.

"During summer breaks, there’s more shootings and killings and crime in our young, community," she said. "Make sure these children are working and that the gang members don’t put them to work."

"I’m stepping up today to give a job!" said Sharon Driver of a transitional housing company, offering two positions at the non-profit.

A panel of experts talked about needing businesses to open back up in the community, to give people hope and invest more money in programs. A state parole representative said that money would help for a number of reasons.

"Community support systems, to address mental health. Getting people transportation to get to these appointments."

"I want alternatives to incarceration. I want to see a reduction in crime, so we can reduce the number of people we are sending to prison," State Attorney Worrell said.

Others want to see tougher penalties for those who commit crimes. Tonia Crumbley said her friend, Ty Faison, was murdered on Mother’s Day two years ago, leaving behind three beautiful children.

"If you're getting arrested for murder, why are you getting a bond for that charge?"

Even the Orange County Undersheriff said crime has affected his own family.

"I know who did it and I can’t arrest him, can’t arrest him, because I can’t get anyone to say, that’s the guy," said Undersheriff Mark Canty.

Canty said more will be done to get law enforcement involved with the community.

"Engage with them, participate in community activities," he added.

And make it safer for everyone who lives there.

"We want to make sure people terrorizing communities are going to jail." And many who attended the meeting say, they already feel a positive change coming.