3 arrested, including 16-year-old, for deadly Pine Hills shooting: Deputies

Three people have been arrested for the murder of a 20-year-old who was fatally shot in Pine Hills last year, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Demetrius King, 22-year-old Jaylee Palmino Ramirez and a 16-year-old on first-degree murder charges after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in October 2022.

On October 20, 2022, deputies responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash around 7:44 p.m. They found an adult man, later identified as Jessiah Pharrell Boyd, shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details about the arrests have been released yet.