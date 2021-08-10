Baby dolphin named 'Moby' born at Discovery Cove in Orlando

The animal family at Discovery Cove in Orlando is growing!

The sea life park is celebrating baby Moby, who was born June 26 to dad Starbuck and mom Nueces.

"Moby is already 75 lbs. and hitting all of his important milestones," Discovery Cove said.

Baby Moby is still nursing and enjoying special bonding time with his mom.

Guests will be able to see the new baby in public "at the appropriate time."

