Photos: Hawk rescued after getting stuck in Topgolf net in Orlando

A hawk who got stuck in a net at a Topgolf attraction in Orlando is recovering after it was rescued by Orange County firefighters on Tuesday evening.

The high-tech sports entertainment complex shut down temporarily to allow fire units to rescue the tired and scared bird, the fire department said in a tweet.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo credit: Orange County Fire Rescue/Twitter

The hawk is receiving treatment at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, a rehabilitation center in Maitland.