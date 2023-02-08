Expand / Collapse search

Photos: Hawk rescued after getting stuck in Topgolf net in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - A hawk who got stuck in a net at a Topgolf attraction in Orlando is recovering after it was rescued by Orange County firefighters on Tuesday evening. 

The high-tech sports entertainment complex shut down temporarily to allow fire units to rescue the tired and scared bird, the fire department said in a tweet. 

Photo credit: Orange County Fire Rescue/Twitter

The hawk is receiving treatment at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, a rehabilitation center in Maitland.