PHOTOS: Epcot’s Ratatouille ride area partially visible

Epcot is getting closer to opening its newest attraction, 'Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.'

Orlando Sentinel photographer Dewayne Bevil visited the park this week and noticed fewer construction walls in the France pavilion. Guests can walk further back into the plaza but still cannot access the entrance of the ride or the neighboring crepes restaurant.

However, guests can spot an archway with a banner saying the ride will open in 2021, painted walls, several rat images, and a new angle of the park's Eiffel Tower.

Then, when riding the Disney Skyline, the Orlando Sentinel said that you peek over the construction walls and see a lot more of the new area.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is a trackless ride that will soon open at Epcot. The attraction originally opened at Disneyland Paris in 2014.

In August 2019, Walt Disney World announced that Epcot would undergo a multi-year project, the "biggest transformation of any Disney park in history."

When all is said and done, Epcot will have four neighborhoods: World Showcase, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. Each one will have new attractions and experiences for guests to participate in.

For example, World Discovery will have the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster, World Showcase will debut a new HarmonioUS show, and World Nature will open an exploration trail called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. In the France Pavillion of World Showcase, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open.

